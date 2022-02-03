WATCH: Camera tumbles down snowy hill, photographers cry around the world

Video of a camera tumbling down a snowy hillside made the rounds on the internet Thursday.

PHOENIX — Photographers, look away. No, really, avert your eyes or bear witness to your worst nightmare.

For those who enjoy taking pictures as a hobby or profession will certainly cringe at the internet's latest viral video. In a tweet Thursday from NBC Olympics, followers were treated to a video that featured an unfortunate camera taking center stage.

The video shows a camera taking a tumble down a hill as people look on in shock. Presumably, the camera was dropped by a cameraperson on the hill.

"noooooooooooooooooooooooooo," the tweet read, conveying the dread by every sports photographer who watches the video.

Take a look at the video below in all it's glory.

The tweet has already received hundreds of replies from people expressing their condolences to the unfortunate owner of the camera, whomever it is. Some have even shared similar experiences with their own equipment.

For now, the video will live on in the hallowed halls of the internet and serve as a warning to those clumsy and hard-handed souls who adventure out with their camera equipment.

