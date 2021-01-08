Simone Biles returning for balance beam at Tokyo Olympics

Biles has withdrawn from every other individual final so far as she deals with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.”

WASHINGTON — The G.O.A.T. will make one last Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

USA Gymnastics confirmed Monday that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam on Tuesday.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both," USA Gymnastics tweeted. Biles earned bronze on the event in Brazil five years ago.

Biles has been dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, the six-time Olympic medalist is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

Biles exited the team competition early on and withdrew herself from the all-around final, along with the uneven bars, vault and floor finals.

After filling in for Biles on vault and winning a silver medal on Sunday, MyKayla Skinner was asked by reporters whether she thought Simone would compete in the balance beam final, to which she replied: "Yeah, I think so. Yes, yes."

Skinner followed-up by saying that she didn't "know for sure. It's kind of up to her, so that's the game plan."

According to PEOPLE, Skinner described how Biles has been "super supportive" and has "been the happiest person and I'm so grateful to see after everything she's been through that she's making the best of it."

Biles explained last week that she's battled the "twisties" before, but typically only when it comes to vault and floor exercise. This time around, it's a problem on all four apparatuses. USA Gymnastics said Biles will continue to be evaluated daily.