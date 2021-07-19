VERIFY: No, Olympic athletes are not required to get vaccinated before the Olympic Games

The Playbook for athletes says that 80% of Olympic and Paralympic Village residents will be vaccinated ahead of the Games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff will sit out at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19. This announcement comes amid growing concerns of COVID-19 among the athletes in Tokyo.

Do they have to be vaccinated to compete?

THE QUESTION

Are Olympic athletes required to get vaccinated?

OUR SOURCES

International Olympic Committee (IOC)

National Olympic Committees (NOCs)

THE ANSWER

No, Olympic athletes are not required to get vaccinated before the Olympic Games.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as the Tokyo and Japanese governments, participating athletes and officials will not need to be vaccinated. The IOC, however, is still encouraging countries that do wish to vaccinate their athletes to lead by example.

"Please note: While we encourage everyone coming to Tokyo to get vaccinated if this is possible in line with the national immunization guidelines of your country, you will not be required to have received a vaccine in order to participate in the Games."

Olympic Gold Medal Favorite, American swimmer Michael Andrew, recently making headlines for saying he stands by his decision to not get vaccinated before the Olympics.

He said in an interview that remaining unvaccinated is a "risk" he's willing to take.

The Playbook for athletes says that 80% of Olympic and Paralympic Village residents will be vaccinated ahead of the Games.