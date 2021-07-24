Tokyo Olympics events rescheduled as tropical storm approaches Japan

The men's and women's rowing events for Monday have already been rescheduled, according to reports.

TOKYO, Japan — A tropical storm off the coast of Japan is causing a small shake-up in the Tokyo Olympics schedule.

A tropical storm named Nepartak is tracking toward the coast of Central Honshu in Japan and will likely make landfall Tuesday as a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The potential impacts of the storm have already rescheduled a few events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. ESPN reports the men and women's rowing events for Monday were moved up to Sunday.

"Unlike an earthquake, we're able to predict the path of a typhoon so we're able to prepare in advance," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters, according to ABS-CBN News.

"In the case of rowing, as a protective measure we have decided to change the event schedule," he added.

The good news is the storm is not expected to become a typhoon as dry air will filter into the system before making landfall in Central Honshu likely just north of Tokyo.

High waves will still be kicked up causing impacts for water events as well as passing heavy showers with the rain bands moving onshore. This will likely cause additional events to be rescheduled for later into next week.

Japan experiences numerous typhoons each year, in fact, the other side of the country in Okinawa is currently feeling the effects of another Typhoon “In-Fa."

But a landfall in Central to Northern Honshu this time of year is uncommon; in fact, in late July there has never been a landfalling system north of Tokyo on record.

Unlike the Atlantic hurricane season, the Pacific typhoon season has no seasonal boundaries, though most tropical cyclones typically develop between May and October.

The western Pacific is actually the most active basin in the world for typhoons and has spawned some of the world’s most intense tropical systems on record. Typhoon Haiyan, which killed thousands in 2013, packed 195-mph sustained winds.