Schedule of Olympic events featuring athletes with Central Pennsylvania ties

Here are the schedule and results of Tokyo Olympic events featuring athletes with Central Pennsylvania ties competing.

TOKYO, Japan — When the Tokyo Olympics officially kick off on Friday, July 23, with the Opening Ceremony — one year to the day after it was originally scheduled — it will look much different than anyone could have predicted.

International spectators were banned from the Games months ago, and just over a week before the Opening Ceremony, Japan entered a state of emergency and local fans were barred as well.

So, when the Opening Ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo, the seats at the Olympic Stadium will be virtually empty except for a few dignitaries, Olympic sponsors and officials from the International Olympic committee.

Among the athletes in attendance will be 17 Olympians competing for Team USA that have ties to Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43 will be tracking their Olympic performance from the time the torch is lit until the closing ceremony of the games.

Here is the schedule of events and results of competition from athletes with Central Pennsylvania ties:

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Archery - Women's Team Prelims - 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Casey Kaufhold | Conestoga Valley High School

Soccer - First Round, Women's Tournament - 7:30 a.m. E.T.

Abby Dahlkemper - Women's Soccer | Lancaster, Pa.

Alyssa Naeher - Women's Soccer | Penn State University

Fencing - Men's Epee Preliminary Rounds - 8 p.m. E.T.

Andrew Mackiewicz - Men's Fencing | Penn State University

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Archery - Women's Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final - 12:45 a.m. ET (Final begins at 8:30 a.m. ET)

Casey Kaufhold | Conestoga Valley High School

Volleyball, Preliminary Round, Women's Tournament - 10 p.m. E.T.

Micha Hancock - Women's Volleyball | Penn State University

Swimming - Women's 400 Individual Medley Final - 10:12 p.m. ET

Hali Flickinger | Spring Grove High School (if she qualifies)

Men's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. ROC - 10:05 p.m. ET

Mitch Stahl | Chambersburg High School

Matt Anderson | Penn State University

Max Holt | Penn State University

Aaron Russell | Penn State University

MONDAY, JULY 26

Women's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. China - 10:05 p.m. ET

Micha Hancock | Penn State University

Haleigh Washington | Penn State University

Megan Courtney | Penn State University

Archery - Men's and Women's Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations - 8:30 p.m. ET