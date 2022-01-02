x
'It never gets old': Watch these Winter Olympics athletes unbox their swag

After a request from a fan to "show us your Team USA gear," snowboarding great Shaun White gave a peek on TikTok.

BEIJING, China — Athletes for Team USA in Beijing this week took to social media to unpack and reveal swag for the 2022 WInter Olympics

Other athletes shared, too, including figure skater Jason Brown.

Show us your swag

@shaunwhite

Reply to @caroline.lamb Here you go 🤌 @teamusa @olympics #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok

♬ original sound - Profile
@adaripp

Unboxing some Olympic gear #unboxing #beijing2022 #Olympics

♬ original sound - Adam Rippon
@hilaryknight

Team processing lets go. #wintersports #olympics #hockey #teamusa

♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
@maddie_mastro

Reply to @sy528 YOU ARE JOKING #winterolympics #olympicspirit

♬ original sound - maddie_mastro
@nbcolympics

Goat gear. 🐐 #WinterOlympics (via IG Stories/@shaunwhite) #teamusa #snowboarding #olympics #goat

♬ original sound - NBCOlympics

