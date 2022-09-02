American Julia Marino scored the U.S. its 1st medal with epic Prada snowboard

It's the Prada snowboard for us.

BEIJING, China — American Julia Marino was able to win Team USA's first medal of the Winter Olympics -- and she did it all with style.

Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, all with an epic Prada snowboard.

A quick search on Prada's website shows the $3,600 snowboard is "inspired by freeride design and made with eco-sustainable materials, is easy to handle and manoeuvre."

"This light and versatile board can tackle all kinds of conditions and was designed for people who want something modern and fresh, whether they're beginners or experts," the description reads.

Following her run earlier this week, a photo of Marino's Prada snowboard captured the interest's attention.

Take a look at some of the best comments from Marino's run:

But the prada snowboard 👌🏻 — Taylor (@taylorleigh_12) February 8, 2022

Julia Marino’s Prada snowboard may take the gold medal for best Olympics performance product placement — Luke Kim (@RedlineLuke) February 7, 2022

Showing up to snowboard at the olympics in a pair of Prada Goggles and a matching board should automatically put you on the podium — Bootstrap Bill (@ronnienumba9) February 7, 2022

Just saw a Prada snowboard at the Olympics and all of a sudden I want to hit the slopes — tay (@hotfunnykind) February 7, 2022

I would like to know more about Julia Morino’s Prada snowboard, particularly likeeee how do I get one? — Nicole Harris (@ItsNicoleHarris) February 6, 2022

Julia Marino with a Prada snowboard is unreal — Jake (@frostedjakess) February 6, 2022

If I was an Olympic snowboarder, I would 💯 demand that Prada snowboard. #badandbougie #Olympics — sarah rossetto (@msrosietoes) February 6, 2022

IS THAT A PRADA SNOWBOARD — jimyoung 🐄 (@tifasbicep) February 6, 2022

I'll never be as cool as the girl with the Prada snowboard — Caitlin Loh (@CaitLoh) February 6, 2022

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.