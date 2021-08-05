Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

David Taylor, 30, won the gold medal at the 86kg at the 2020 Olympics on Thursday after defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani, 4-3.

TOKYO, Japan — Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor is bringing home the gold.

Taylor, 30, won the gold medal in the 86kg at the 2020 Olympics on Thursday after defeating Iran's Hassan Yazdani, 4-3.

Trailing 3-2 on points as the final seconds ticked down, Taylor earned two points for a takedown to leap ahead with just about 15 seconds remaining to beat one of the most difficult opponents in the sport and earn gold.

Taylor justified his nickname, the "Magic Man," for how he pulls off magic late in matches, with this victory.

The two - who account for three straight world championship titles between them (Yazdani in 2017 and 2019, Taylor in 2018) - had only met once before in a competition of this magnitude, with Taylor defeating the Iranian at the 2018 world championships.

Yazdani was distraught after the silver medal result, following on his 2016 gold in Rio in the 74kg weight class.

To reach the gold medal match, Taylor dusted off India's Deepak Punia 10-0.