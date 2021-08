Kovacs, 32, won the silver medal in the shot put on Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — Penn State graduate Joe Kovacs won the silver medal in the shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

U.S. teammate Ryan Crouser took the gold, while Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

Kovacs, 32, is a former football and track star at Bethlehem Catholic. He’s competing in his second Olympics after claiming a silver medal in the 2016 Games in Rio.