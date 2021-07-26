Lancaster Barnstormer and Team Israel baseball player Ben Wanger shows how sturdy the Olympic Village cardboard beds are in funny TikTok video

The beds, derided too flimsy by some athletes in the village, are sturdier than believed. One held Wanger and eight of his Israel teammates before it gave way.

TOKYO, Japan — If you've been following the Olympics, you may have heard something about the cardboard beds athletes are sleeping on in the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

The beds' cardboard frames were designed to be environmentally sustainable, but some athletes wondered if they were built that way to limit some of the extracurricular activities between athletes that the Olympic Village was infamous for in previous Games.

Lancaster Barnstormers pitcher/outfielder Ben Wanger is in Tokyo, competing on the Israeli National Baseball Team.

Earlier today, he posted a video on TikTok proving that those cardboard bed frames are sturdier than expected.

In the video, Wanger and some of his teammates decided to see how many people a cardboard bed could hold before it collapsed.

The answer they discovered: One cardboard bed can hold an entire starting lineup of baseball players, or nine people, before it gives out.

Wanger began by jumping on the bed himself, and gradually adding teammates until there were nine players jumping on the mattress at the same time.

By No. 9, the bed frame finally gave way.

Checking in on how we pass our time in the Olympic Village @Olympics @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/J2HOfZT72e — Ben Wanger (@bwangahh) July 26, 2021

Wanger and Team Israel will begin their quest for Olympic gold at 6 a.m. on Thursday, when they face Korea in an Opening Round Game.

Israel will take on Team USA on Friday at 6 a.m.

Wanger, a Massachusetts native, graduated from Yale with a degree in economics and environmental engineering. He then attended USC to earn a master's degree in entrepreneurship and innovation before transferring to the University of Miami to play for the Hurricanes in his final year of college eligibility this past season.