Horse euthanized after Tokyo Olympics competition injury

TOKYO, Japan — The Swiss Olympic team says a horse named Jet Set had to be euthanized after a leg injury in the team eventing competition.

The horse ridden by Robin Godel tore a ligament in its right foreleg landing a jump toward the end of the cross-country course.

The seriousness of the injury meant Jet Set was euthanized soon after.

The Swiss team says the accident was not the fault of Godel or the design of the Seaforest Cross Country Course.