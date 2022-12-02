WATCH: Nick Baumgartner does his best Will Farrell impression

The American snowboarding gold medalist read quotes from Will Farrell movies after Winter Olympics viewers pointed out the similarities between them.

BEIJING, China — One of them is an Olympic gold medalist in mixed team snowboardcross. The other is a comedian known for movies like "Elf" and "Anchorman."

And Winter Olympics viewers on social media couldn't get enough of the similarities between them.

As American Nick Baumgartner gave interviews after his and Lindsey Jacobellis' exciting Olympics victory on Friday, viewers got on social media to point out that the U.S. snowboarder looks a lot like actor Will Farrell.

And Baumgartner, 40, being the good sport that he is, obliged his fans by doing his best Will Farrell impression.

NBC Sports posted the video to Twitter on Sunday of Baumgartner delivering lines from some of Farrell's best-known roles in movies including "Anchorman," "Elf," "Step Brothers," and "Wedding Crashers."

Watch the hilarious Baumgartner-Farrell mashup here:

"MA, THE MEATLOAF!"



We heard you: Presenting gold medalist @nickbaumgartner in iconic Will Ferrell roles. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/NhahjfmNHy — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

For Baumgartner, 40, the mixed team snoboardcross victory was his first medal in four Olympics. It came days after he was knocked out in the men's quarterfinal. The oldest member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team was emotional after that race, noting all the hard work he had put in only to come up short.

WORTH. THE. WAIT.



Just moments after capturing a #WinterOlympics title, @nickbaumgartner got to celebrate with family and friends back home in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/rhzi52N1Kx — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2022

Jacobellis, 36, won her first gold medal in women's snowboardcross earlier in the week, 16 years after a silver at the Torino Olympics.

Watch the mixed team race here:

