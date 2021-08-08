This is where the next 5 Olympic Games will be held

At the closing ceremonies Sunday, Paris took the Summer Games handoff from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, the world is looking ahead to the next few Games.

The next summer Games will be held in Paris in 2024. But the next Olympic Games actually start in just under six months in Beijing.

The International Olympic Committee has scheduled locations for Olympic Games through 2032, with the exception of the 2030 Winter Games.

These are the dates and locations for the next Olympic Games:

Beijing, Feb. 4 - 20, 2022 (Winter)

Paris, July 26 - Aug. 11, 2024 (Summer)

Milan & Cortina d'Ampezzo, 2026 (Winter)

Los Angeles, 2028 (Summer)

Brisbane, 2032 (Summer)

Denver is notorious in Olympic history for being the only city to reject hosting the games. That happened in 1972, and Innsbruck, Austria ultimately hosted the Olympics instead.

In 2018, Salt Lake City was over Denver for the United States’ bid to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The winning bid for the host city will be announced in 2023.

Denver was awarded the 1976 Winter Olympics, but as a state representative, former Gov. Dick Lamm got a ballot issue in front of voters in 1972.

Amendment 8 asked voters "to Amend Articles X and XI of the State Constitution to Prohibit the State from Levying Taxes and Appropriating or Loaning Funds for the Purpose of Aiding or Furthering the 1976 Winter Olympic Games."

It passed with 59% of the vote.