Julia Marino wins first U.S. medal of 2022 Olympics in snowboarding slopestyle

BEIJING, China — Olympic snowboarder Julia Marino took silver in slopestyle – the United States' first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After three runs, she ended with 87.68 points, behind Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand. The bronze went to Tess Coady of Australia. Marino's teammates Jamie Anderson finished ninth and Hailey Langland finished 11th.

Marino's hometown is in Westport, Connecticut, but she currently lives and trains in Breckenridge.

In her second run of the finals, Marino put together a perfect cab double underflip 900 and ended with a frontside double cork 1080. It was an improvement over her first run, when she fell on a 900 attempt. She had a solid third run but was ultimately bested by Sadowski-Synnott, who scored 92.88.

In qualifications, after falling twice on her first run, Marino scored a huge 71.78 on her second run and finished in 6th place in the qualifier. Anderson and Hailey Langland also qualified for the final.

Marino began competing and training at the age of 13. She’s also an accomplished skateboarder.

When is Julia Marino next competing at the Olympics?

Sunday, Feb. 13

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

Monday, Feb. 14

6:30 p.m. - Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.