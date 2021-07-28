Hali Flickinger earns bronze medal in women's 200-meter butterfly finals

The Spring Grove grad fell short of her bid for a gold medal in the women's 200-meter butterfly, but earned her second visit to the medals podium in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Hali Flickinger fell just short in her quest for a gold medal in Tokyo, but the Spring Grove grad capped off a successful Olympics with her second visit to the medals podium.

Flickinger finished third to China's Zhang Yufei and U.S. teammate Regan Smith on Wednesday night in the women's 200-meter butterfly final, earning a bronze medal to go along with the other bronze she won in the 400 individual medley earlier in the Games.

Her time of 2.05.65 was just fractions of a second behind Smith, who recorded a time of 2.05.30 to capture the silver.

The 200 fly is Flickinger's signature event and her final swim in these Olympics.

Flickinger, 27, recorded a personal-best time and set a U.S. Open record with a time of 2:05.85 at the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year.