Man-made snow? 12 things you might not know about the Winter Olympics in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympics are here! Here are 12 fun facts about the Games in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off this week with several competitions heating up ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony.

But did you know all the snow is man-made?

Here are 12 fun facts about this year's Games:

What is the official mascot of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

A giant panda named Bing Dwen Dwen (冰墩墩) is the official mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“Bing” means ice and also symbolizes purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.

How many sports are in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

Events will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports at the Beijing 2022 Games.

109 sets of medals will be awarded, seven more than there were at PyeongChang 2018. New events will be held in bobsleigh, short track, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, and snowboarding.

Which country has won the most Winter Olympic medals?

With a total of 368 medals, Norway is the most successful nation in Winter Olympic history; this tally includes 132 gold medals, 125 silver, and 111 bronze.

The name of the Beijing 2022 Olympic torch is ‘Flying’ (Fei Yang).

The design of the 2022 torch honors the Olympic legacy in the Chinese capital by featuring a similar design to the cauldron of the 2008 Olympic Games, which looked like a giant scroll.

The use of red and silver as primary colors for the torch are metaphors of ice and fire, meant to symbolize how the torch will bring "light and warmth to the world of ice and snow."

Five venues for Beijing 2022 will be reused from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Summer Games

With Beijing being in the unique position as the first city to host both Summer and Winter editions of the Games, several venues from the 2008 Summer Olympics will be reused for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The venues for the Winter Games in 2022 have been divided into three zones, or clusters: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou.

Skims to provide loungewear for athletes

Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, Skims, will provide the official underwear, loungewear, and pajamas for female American athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The snow is fake!

The entire Games will feature artificial snow for the outdoor events since it doesn't snow much there. Beijing will be the first host to rely completely on man-made powder, according to Bloomberg.

What is the Olympic motto?

The Olympic motto is made up of three Latin words: Citius - Altius - Fortius. These words mean Faster - Higher - Stronger.

Officials said the motto expresses the aspirations of the Olympic Movement not only in its athletic and technical sense but also from a moral and educational perspective.

How often are the modern Olympic Games held?

The Winter Olympic Games are held once every four years in different cities across the world.



From 1924 to 1992, the Summer and Winter Games were each held in the same year, every four years. Now, the Summer and Winter Games are each still held every four years but the Summer Games are played during the first year of an Olympiad (a four-year period) and the Winter Games are held in the third year.

What is the meaning of the Olympic rings?

The Olympic symbol consists of five interlaced rings of equal dimensions, used alone, in one or in five different colors, which are, from left to right, blue, yellow, black, green, and red. The rings represent the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.

Is it possible to obtain an Olympic flag?

The simple answer is no. The Olympic flag is an Olympic property and its use is reserved for the Olympic Games. For this reason, it cannot be made available for public use.

What are the COVID protocols for the Winter Olympics?

Olympic athletes, team employees, and journalists that attend the Beijing Olympics are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to a 21-day quarantine, according to the International Olympic Committee.