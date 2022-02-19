Elana Meyers Taylor becomes most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history with fifth medal

The Douglasville native competed Saturday in the two-woman bobsled final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Georgia's own bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor captured her second Olympic medal Saturday of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and her fifth overall as an Olympian.

In the process, she made history becoming the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.

Meyers Taylor, a Douglasville native, captured the remarkable fifth Olympic medal of her career with a bronze finish in the two-woman bobsled event with her teammate Sylvia Hoffman.

Meyers Taylor and Hoffman came in with a total time after four heats of 4:05.48, about a second-and-a-half behind the German silver medal team. Another German team took gold.

A silver medal earlier in the Olympics gives Meyers Taylor two in Beijing.

The achievement was historic in several ways.

With the five medals, also becomes the most decorated woman to compete in bobsledding at the Winter Games.