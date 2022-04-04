Olympic medalist Gracie Gold conducts clinic in York

2-time U.S. National Champion shares knowledge with White Rose Figure Skating Club

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Figure Skating Club welcomed an Olympic medalist to York County on Monday Night. 2014 United States Team Bronze Medalist Gracie Gold conducted a clinic for the club at the York Ice Arena.

The two-time U.S. National Champion says that figure skating is still a huge part of her life.

"It's been incredible, it's given me everything," said Gold. "From meeting new people to incredible opportunities and now coaching potentially as a livelihood, it's given me everything."

Gold gave local skaters some lessons and shared some of the knowledge she utilized to become the best in the country in 2014 and 2016.

"The best advice she gave me was to never give up and keep trying," explained Emily Werner. "Even sometimes skating mentally can bring you down, or if you fall or can't get a jump or spin. She's always motivated me and helped me to do better."