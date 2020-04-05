Nothing comes free at the foul line for the Wildcats

Mechanicsburg basketball pushes to get better from the stripe

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Coaching challenges are everywhere right now to keep players moving forward. For Mechanicsburg basketball, their challenge has a specific goal that relates to this past season and Coach Bob Strickler knows, the foul line is anything but a charity stripe on the court

"I just know during our season we shot 55% during our season and it cost us for or five games," Strickler says with an empty look of displeasure.

"Four or five games gets us in the playoffs"

There is no down time in any sport, and for basketball teams, the old adage is players are made in the off-season. That rings true maybe now more than ever and this off-season the development rests with the player says Strickler.

"We used to provide that opportunity but now it really is on the kids, you know. This was start, but at the end of the day they are the ones that have to pick the ball up and go and make themselves better players. Players are made in the summer so we will see who works"

Over 40 kids committed to keeping track of their foul shots. One them is fifth grader Donovan Despines. He is determined to own the line.

"I want win for pride. I can't lose, I don't wanna lose."

After his school work is done he has a singular focus that has seen him put up as many a 2000 shots in a day.

"I sometimes shoot in the morning but normally not until my school work is done thenI have the hole day to shoot."

Donovan not the only young guy looking to get better, friend and teammate Cameron Clark finds his motivation to beat the older guys.

"It is pretty cool to see (us) up high against 5th, I mean seventh and 8th graders."