Northern York honors 2020 seniors

Area high schools around the country lighting up the their stadiums and scoreboards to honor the class of 2020. Northern York was one of the first in Central Pa.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's a trend making its way across the country, high schools honoring the class of 2020. The lights flick on in the stadium at 20:20 military time at Northern York. They stay on for 20 minutes. Two polar bear coaches stand on the 20-yard line, wearing, no other then No. 20 jerseys, as students and community members look on.

"We're all in this together,' said Gerald Schwille, Northern York Athletic Director. 'It's all for the kids. Anything we can do to help our kids, we should all jump on board and try and do that."

"You see how hard they work in the preseason and for some of them, this will be their last season. It's pretty sad," said Robert Bleiler, Northern York assistant varsity football coach.