Northern York's persistence leads to school's first-ever softball state title

The Polar Bears' historical postseason run ended in their first state title with total buy-in from every coach and player.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — There are many characteristics that make up a championship team: talent, cohesion and coaching, to name a few.

The Northern York Polar Bears softball team embodies all those characteristics but maybe none more than the care the girls had for each other.

Playing into the summer months is not an easy thing to do for any squad, but the Polar Bears knew they had something special, and their persistence shined through to earn them their first state title in school history.

"We were determined to finish it for each other," said senior centerfield Hailey Irwin. "The sacrifices we made, missing vacations and what not, we just wanted it for each other and we showed up every game."

The final moments of the season ended with a 3-2 victory over Shaler. The Polar Bears felt the energy of something special even before their state run.

"I think, as soon as the postseason started, I think we all just turned it up to a different level," said sophomore pitcher Sammy Magee. "We had fun playing and wanted to go as far as we could."

The Polar Bears also claimed the District III title this year. Keeping practice light and fun was a key part of the process and playing for one another

"We are having fun together and we are having fun playing the game. It helps them play loose and helps them play the best that they can," said head coach Emily Quatrale. "It took a lot to get to this point, but I think the girls would say it was worth it."

For the Polar Bears, this state not only means so much to the team but the community as well.

"It was easy for them to understand the stage they were at and contribute," said Irwin. "We really wanted it for each other."