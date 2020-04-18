Northern York, District III schools turn lights on for seniors

DILLSBURG, Pa. — At 8:20PM, or 20:20 in military time, the stadium lights were turned on at Northern York High School.
A movement has been making its way across the country called #LightsForTheFight. High schools turn on their lights to honor the 2020 senior class that didn't get to end the school year on their own terms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the hospital workers and first responders who are fighting on the frontline every day.
The lights stay on for 20 minutes while a pair of coaches, wearing No. 20 jerseys, stand on the 20-yard line.
In the case of the Polar Bears, this event will continue for the rest of the school year.
