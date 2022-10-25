Nittany Lions Fight to Tame Buckeyes

Penn State battles Ohio State for the 38th time in program history. It is the 21st time where both teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25

Example video title will go here for this video

State College, PA (WNEP) -- Not even an hour after finishing off Minnesota last Saturday, reporters were already asking about the next game against Ohio State. That's because Penn State is trying to end its five game losing streak against the Buckeyes. Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in from Ohio.

"I definitely get hassled from those guys back home," Juice said. "I don't even think about it like that. I just take it that 1-0 approach just really blocking out that noise."

"They are constantly being told what's a big game and what's not," Penn State head football coach James Franklin said. "We just try to avoid that as much as we possible can and stay consistent with how we go about things."

Last week Ohio State capitalized on six Iowa turnovers to win 54-10. Last year turnovers helped propel the Buckeyes over Penn State as well. A scoop and score fumble recovery helped the Buckeyes pull away in 2021. This season, Penn State is determined to not beat themselves and hand OSU another win.