Central York's Beau Pribula impresses with both his arm and legs through out the Spring.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A beautiful day in Happy Valley for the annual Penn State Blue-White Game. This year not the typical scrimmage but rather a modified format due to Penn State's roster numbers along the offensive line. Still though the event serves it purpose of competition and also a chance for fans to see some highly rated freshmen for the first time.

Through out the parking lots "We Are..." would echo as tailgates got unpacked. Those are magical words in these parts especially when the Blue and White are set to run out of the tunnel.

The sunshine enhancing the entire experience for not only the fans but the players and staff as well.

While everything about this game tends to be a feel good story, it is important to remember that there is work to be done. Last year Penn State's run game struggled, insert Nick Singleton. A national player of the year from Governor Mifflin High School has been impressive so far this spring and on this day he did look good when the rock was in his hands but via the run and also the pass game.

At the quarterback spot Sean Clifford is the unquestioned leader of the room, but who is next in line? Two stud recruits in freshmen Drew Allar and Central York's Beau Pribula want to be that guy. Wearing number nine Pribula look good in 7 on 7 drills and look to have the command of the huddle. Beau was impressive showing some zip on his passes and also a nice touch when needed. Twice on this day Pribula looked to find the end zone with passes but both were ruled out of bounds.

Penn State Sophomore Keyvone Lee expressed after the game he has been impressed with Pribula.

"Young Beau, he's gonna come along good," Lee said from his chair. "He kind of reminds me of Trace {McSorley} so I mean I like his style, I like his play and he is young but he's like demanding and he's leader."

The Offensive line continues to be a focus point after a year of struggles and while their numbers are down the ones that return are a new face to the line-up. This spring they have had a different attitude one that some may call a little more "mean." No matter what it is the important thing is that they take a step forward.

"Just the act of us communicating like our assignments on the field like it just in stills a certain level of confidence in us," said sophomore offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu "That the guy next to you knows exactly what they are doing and he has your back."

With Spring ball complete the shift focuses to the fall. The new enrollees have found their footing, and the second batch of freshman are ready to make their presence felt.

"We probably have more new guys showing up on campus that have a chance to impact the roster as freshman then maybe we ever had." said Head Coach James Franklin.