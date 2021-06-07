Nicholas Singleton says picking Penn State was "an easy choice"

4-star Governor Mifflin running back becomes 4th member of Class of '22 from PIAA District III

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — "It was an easy choice."

Despite being courted from some of the top programs in the country, Governor Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton had his sights set on Penn State.

"It's amazing, I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches, the players, it was just an easy choice, I can't wait to go there," said Singleton. "Everything overall, the program is obviously amazing, especially with what they do with the running backs. The facilities, amazing, the coaches, I've always had a great relationship with them and the players too."

The recent success of other Pennsylvania high school running backs like Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders had to help Singleton make up his mind. He now becomes the fourth player from PIAA District III to commit to Coach James Franklin and his staff for the Class of 2022.

The others include Central York QB Beau Pribula, Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey and CD East WR Mehki Flowers who all welcomed Singleton on social media with open arms.

The best in PA are staying in PA @Nichola14110718 😏 — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) July 6, 2021