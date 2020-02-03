x
Sharks hand Penguins 6th straight loss, 5-0

Pittsburgh has suffered its first six-game losing streak in eight years.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) reacts after a high stick from San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones made 30 saves in his 24th career shutout and the San Jose Sharks sent the Pittsburgh Penguins to their first six-game losing streak in eight years with a 5-0 victory.

Logan Couture, Joe Thornton, Timo Meier and Joel Kellman also scored to give the Sharks back-to-back wins following a five-game losing streak.

The Penguins have been outscored 24-8 during their first six-game skid since the 2011-12 season when Sidney Crosby was sidelined by an injury.