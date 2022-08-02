Flyers name Danny Briere assistant to the general manager

The 44-year-old Briere will be involved in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations, including scouting and player development.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have named former franchise great Danny Briere special assistant to the general manager.

He joins the Flyers operations staff after parts of five years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, most recently as team president.