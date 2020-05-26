x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

nhl

Watch live: NHL to make announcement on plan to return to play

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to outline the league's return to play plans after the season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2012, file photo, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman listens as he meets with reporters after a meeting with team owners in New York. The National Hockey Leage Players' Association announces its decision whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement and set the clock ticking toward another potential work stoppage in 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ST. LOUIS — National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding the plan to return to play for the 2019-20 NHL season.

The announcement will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NHL Network and will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL social platforms.  

You can watch the press conference by clicking here.

On Monday, the NHL unveiled the next phase of its plan to return to play, which allows players to train in small groups at team facilities.

The NHL said the target date for the start of Phase 2 will be in early June. The league hasn’t played a game since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: NHL unveils plan for reopening team practice facilities

RELATED: NHL to suspend season amid coronavirus concerns

OTHER SPORTS NEWS