NHL camps to open July 10 if league, players agree to resume

NEW YORK — NHL training camps will open July 10 if the league and players' union agree to resume the season.

That's still contingent on the two sides figuring out health and safety protocols and the league choosing cities to host the games.

The NHL and NHLPA say camps will also only open July 10 if medical and safety conditions allow.

Setting a start date for camps allows the 17% of players overseas to make arrangements to return in light of quarantine regulations in the U.S. and Canada.

Players were able to start small-group voluntary workouts Monday.