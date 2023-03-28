2 bids submitted to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder

Both groups submitted fully financed bids that meet Snyder's $6 billion asking price.

WASHINGTON — A group of billionaires and one Canadian billionaire has reportedly met Dan Snyder's $6 billion asking price to buy the Washington Commanders.

Josh Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA great Magic Johnson have all pooled money together with Harris to reach the $6 billion price, according to the Washington Post.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos submitted the second bid of $6 billion for the team. He is said to own a private equity fund.

If either bid goes through, it would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. Forbes estimates the team is worth $5.6 billion.

The earliest new ownership could take over is during the NFL's owners meeting on May 22 in Minneapolis.

Amid multiple investigations into workplace conduct and potential financial improprieties, longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall. Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners, which could happen during the NFL owners meetings happening now in Arizona.

“I think he’s put the team up for sale. I believe that something is close to happening,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on Monday. “I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Snyder's ownership has been a hot-button issue for years since several employees came out about workplace harassment, which prompted a league investigation and a $10 million fine. When no written report of Beth Wilkinson's investigation was produced, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched its own review of the situation, which included a referral to the Federal Trade Commission.

The league retained former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to investigate, and that probe is ongoing. At a league meeting in October, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was "merit to remove" Snyder — who then hired Bank of America Securities two weeks later.

Snyder and his attorneys have demanded that NFL owners and the league indemnify him against future legal liability and costs if he sells the team, a person told the AP. Two owners said they were angered by Snyder’s demand for indemnification but told the AP that they want to let the sale process play out before taking any action.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Snyder's situation has changed their relationship.

“I think that it’s a little more formal, but I think it’s that way because of the various issues that are involved here,” Jones said. “It’s not ‘lovey-dovey,’ but it’s not really strained in any way.”

Snyder is facing other civil suits and investigations.