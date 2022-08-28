Commanders: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot 'multiple times' in NE DC

Police say they are searching for two juvenile suspects.

WASHINGTON — Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was "shot multiple times" Sunday, a source from the team told WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to DC police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 12:08 a.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt. The Commanders are currently in communication with police as they investigate, the source confirmed.

Police are currently on the lookout for two juvenile suspects, they confirmed in a tweet.

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle of interest is described as a white Toyota Camry.

Earlier today on H St. NE police say an adult male was located with gunshot wounds on the 1300 block at around 12:08 a.m.

The Washington Commanders released a statement on Twitter sharing confirmed details about the Sunday evening incident, adding that Robinson is currently recovering in the hospital alongside team officials and asking the public to respect his privacy.

Robinson has been one of the bright spots for the Commanders' offense during the preseason. Robinson tallied 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Commanders' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He added 31 yards on eight carries in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson didn't play against the Baltimore Ravens with his role in the offense solidified. According to a source close to the team, Robinson was expected to be named the starting running back for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson was drafted by the Commanders this year in the 3rd round. He spent his college career at Alabama, leading the team with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. “Brian’s been great. He’s a real serious guy, football is extremely important to him" said Commanders Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner. "He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner, but he can run too. I was happy and impressed with him the way that he ran."