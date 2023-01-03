Working conditions survey of NFL players ranked Commanders dead last

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have a few things to work on, according to a new survey by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).
The survey, which was released Wednesday, is anonymous, and the NFLPA said 1,300 of the 2,200 players responded.
"Our players provided information to share with one another about their current club, to not only help them make important career decisions, but also help raise standards across the league," the NFLPA said.
Players were asked to score their team on eight points: nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room, travel and treatment of families.
The good news is that the Commanders' strength staff scored as one of the best groups in the NFL, with an A+. The bad news is that the next highest grade was a C+, for the weight room; grades dropped sharply from there.
Here are the full scores for the Commanders, according to the NFLPA:
- Treatment of Families: F
- Nutrition: D+
- Weight Room: C+
- Strength Staff: A+
- Training Room: F-
- Training Staff: D
- Locker Room: F-
- Travel: F-
"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras," the NFLPA said.
The NFLPA also noted that survey responses found the players did not have confidence in owner Dan Snyder's willingness to invest in improving team facilities. The survey comes on the heels of new reports that Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL owners meeting.
The Commanders provided a statement to WUSA9 on Wednesday night.
"Player health and safety is our top priority, and we continue to invest in our facilities, including a new practice field, new turf in the practice bubble and increased meeting room space," the statement says. "We know there is more to do, and we regularly talk with our platers about ways to improve their work environment and the experience for their families."
How did your team do?
Overall, the Commanders ranked dead last in the survey. Here's the full list of teams and where they ranked.
1st: Minnesota Vikings
2nd: Miami Dolphins
3rd: Las Vegas Raiders
4th: Houston Texans
5th: Dallas Cowboys
6th: Green Bay Packers
7th: San Francisco 49ers
8th: New York Giants
9th: Buffalo Bills
10th: New Orleans Saints
11th: Seattle Seahawks
12th: Carolina Panthers
13th: Chicago Bears
14th: Philadelphia Eagles Report
15th: Detroit Lions
16th: Indianapolis Colts
17th: Baltimore Ravens
18th: Tennessee Titans
19th: New York Jets
20th: Denver Broncos
21st: Cleveland Browns
22nd: Pittsburgh Steelers
23rd: Atlanta Falcons
24th: New England Patriots
25th: Los Angeles Rams
26th: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27th: Cincinnati Bengals
28th: Jacksonville Jaguars
29th: Kansas City Chiefs
30th: Los Angeles Chargers
31st: Arizona Cardinals
32nd: Washington Commanders
To see the full list with the individual grades, as well as methodology, go to the NFLPA website.
