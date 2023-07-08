Commanders leadership weighs in on another potential name change

New ownership has some fans asking for another name change. Here's what Team President Jason Wright has to say about it.

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders will take on the Cleveland Browns in the team's first preseason game of the year on Friday. It will also be the first preseason game since a new ownership group took over the team. While there is a lot of excitement around the new era of Washington football, some fans think new ownership could mean another name change.

The Commanders name has been around for a little over a year now, but some fans of the franchise are calling for a return to its original name. An online petition asking for the original name has garnered more than 61,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

Daniel Fazzalore launched the petition back in June. He says the Commanders name is not best for the team.

"It lacks the uniqueness, emotional connection, and pride that our team's original name embodies. The change to "Commanders" dilutes our team's identity and weakens the connection with its devoted fanbase," Fazzalore writes.

We asked Commanders Team President Jason Wright about how much conversation surrounding a name change has happened among the team's new owners.

"Plenty," Wright said, with a smile.

The name change process was a lengthy one, but Wright said that is not factoring in to any discussions so far.

"The work we put in is not an issue," Wright told WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes. "We're looking at everything, we're discussing everything. It doesn't matter what effort went in before, or any of that stuff. If it comes to discussing it, we'll discuss it."

Wright said it's important to listen to what fans are saying.

"If the fans are talking about it, then it's something you gotta talk about, period. You can't just turn a deaf ear to something that a segment of the fanbase is passionate about. It's very simple." Wright said.