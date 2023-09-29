On the field with the Commanders dance team

Command Force is changing the on-field entertainment game.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders co-ed dance team known as Command Force is elevating the game from the sidelines. We got exclusive access to the team's practice and spoke with some of the leaders of the group of entertainers.

Two years ago, the Washington football franchise opted to get rid of cheerleaders and bring in a dance team instead. It was a first for the sport, and one part of the team's major re-brand.

"It's special to be able to kind of lead the charge on that and change the way the entertainment looks in sports," said Jade Kerry, the Director of Live Field Entertainment for the team.

Command Force features a blend of high-energy dancers, gymnasts, breakers and beat ya feet dancers. One of the dancers we spoke with said incorporating D.C. styles of dance made the team unique.

"The number one thing that stood out to me for Command Force is the fact that they started to incorporate D.C. culture," said dancer Sheldon Silvers, who calls himself the prince of beat ya feet. "With me being a Washingtonian, it was my responsibility to come and share my gifts and my knowledge to help open the door for the younger generation."

Head Coach Christie Horn said highlighting that D.C. culture was important when putting the team together.

"Not only that, but unite a whole bunch of dancers who may not have met originally, bring them right here together to dance and make a difference on the Commanders field," Horn said.

As for that younger generation, Junior Force are dancers between 5 and 17 years old. They get to take their talents on the field and perform with the team at some games.

Command Force captain Erica Anderson said a lot has changed over the years, but this year has been a highlight.

"It has been absolutely amazing," she said. "This has absolutely been my favorite year. The energy is different. It's exciting, and I'm just so happy to be here."

Your next chance to see Command Force in person at FedEx Field will be Thursday, when the Commanders take on the Chicago Bears.