EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one interview with Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

WASHINGTON — As WUSA9 welcomes industry veteran Chick Hernandez to our 11 p.m. sports team, we also bring a new exclusive series of interviews with Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Clips from the one-on-one interviews will air every Monday during the Commanders 2023-2024 season on WUSA9 at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. and again on Get Up DC every Tuesday morning. The full interview between Rivera and Hernandez will be available on WUSA9+.

Rivera became the head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2020. He met with new boss Josh Harris after the team was sold by previous owner Dan Snyder over the Summer. The message in the meeting was simple, there's no doubt new ownership expects Rivera and the Commanders to win more than they have in recent years.

“I’ve got a lot to prove because I really do think we’ve put ourselves in a really good position,” Rivera said in July at his annual camp-opening news conference. "We're a good, young football team with some key veterans at key positions, and now is the opportunity to go. And, yeah, I do feel that I do want to prove some stuff.”