Tom Brady launches new clothing line

It's a project Brady says has been three years in the making.

TAMPA, Fla. — It seems like the Tampa Bay area has really stoked the entrepreneurial flames of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since moving to the region two years ago, the future Hall of Famer has announced a bevy of business ventures.

His latest now throws his hat in the apparel industry.

On Wednesday, Brady announced his new clothing line: BRADY on Twitter. The clothing line is described as a “next generation apparel brand.”

“BRADY is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity,” the brand's website says.

Brady said the project was three years in the making.

"These are pieces I love. I've always wanted them. And now they're finally here," Brady said.

Today’s the day. 3 years in the making. @bradybrand is live! Hit the link to get yours!! https://t.co/BbImNcB9Ij pic.twitter.com/7op2iNGsu7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2022

This isn't Brady's first time making business moves. Just last week, he announced he would be teaming up with Best Buddies to release a special license plate free to registered Florida drivers.

Brady also has his health and wellness brand TB12 generating some off-field revenue. But, it was his announcement that he would be entering the NFT market that really made headlines last year.