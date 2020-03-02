Watch: Kyle Juszczyk scores first fullback Super Bowl touchdown since 2003

A 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk helped the San Francisco 49ers tie the Super Bowl at 10-10 in the second quarter.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With the emergence of the spread offense, some have considered the fullback to be a dying position in the NFL.

Don't tell that to the San Francisco 49ers, who signed Kyle Juszczyk to a $21 million contract in 2017.

And when they needed him most, the 49ers called upon their versatile fullback, with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finding Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the Kansas City Chiefs 10-10 with four minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.

Juszczyk's touchdown marked the first sored in the Super Bowl by a fullback since Mike Alstott did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. The fullback score proved to be good fortune for Tampa Bay, who beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21.