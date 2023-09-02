Dauphin County agency hosts annual voting on best Super Bowl commercial

Cast your vote in the "SpotBowl," an annual poll that measures what Super Bowl commercials Americans liked best.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Super Bowl is all about the best teams in football, but some people tune in for entirely different reasons.

Super Bowl commercials have a life of their own, drawing millions of viewers in with their celebrity spokespeople and no holds barred comedy.

Companies spend millions of dollars on advertisements during the big game—in fact, a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl LVII runs for a record $7 million.

"It's worth it when you think about how many people are watching the game—about 100 million—it's the most-watched TV event of the year," David Shoffner, communications manager of the Pavone Group, said. "But they're not just watching the game; they're watching the commercials. It's the only television event of the year where they're watching the commercials so closely. It does make it a good investment if you can afford it."

The Pavone Group, a Dauphin County-based agency, conducts an annual poll to get a feel for what ads Americans liked best. This year is the 20th SpotBowl—and it's going to be a good one.

This group of ads is looking like one of the strongest groups that I've seen. We're going to see the usual heavy hitters—Anheuser-Busch, Doritos is back, Etrade is back—but a lot of celebrities. At my last count, we have 21 of the commercials already up on the site, the pre-releases—19 of those 21 have a celebrity in it."

Even though kickoff isn't until Sunday, many advertisers have released their Super Bowl spots ahead of time.

"They're realizing that the advertising game isn’t just played on TV on Sunday, it’s played out on social media in the days and weeks leading up to the game," Shoffner said. "So they're really trying to extend that investment—as we mentioned, it's a big investment—so they're trying to get more people talking."