Super Bowl Crossover | Olivia's prepares dishes, drinks with hometown vibes for each team

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Super Bowl Sunday!
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the teams are playing, millions of snacks will be enjoyed across the country.
The crew from Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare some dishes inspired by each team's hometown.
You can check out the recipes below:
Philly Style Steak and Shrimp Sub
Served with pickles and fries
- Sautéed Onions
- Sautéed Peppers
- Sliced Beef Tenderloin
- Jumbo Shrimp
- Garlic Butter
- Provolone Cheese
- Kosher Salt
- Black Pepper
- Oregano
- Fire Roasted Red Pepper
- Fresh Baked Sesame Sub Roll
- Melted Cheese Sauce
- 1 cup Gruyère Cheese
- 1 cup Swiss Cheese
- 1 cup Cheddar Cheese
- 2 cups Heavy Cream
- 2 tbsp fresh Dill
- 2 tbsp Fire Roasted Red Pepper
In a heavy ceramic pan, warm the cream on medium heat. Then, add the cheese. Stir until melted. Then, fold in the dill and fire roasted red peppers.
Burnt Ends over Crispy Ravioli
- 3 lb Ribeye
- Ribeye Rub:
- Kosher Salt
- Black Pepper
- Fresh Rosemary- diced
- Fresh Garlic
- Butter - softened
Mix all ingredients, then rub over the ribeye.
Roast ribeye in the oven preheated to 375°F for approximately 25 minutes. Turn oven back to 225°F and roast for another 75 minutes or until internal temperature reads 120°F for Medium Rare.
Take out of oven, let rest for 10 minutes.
Cut into cubes.
Drizzle with BBQ sauce.
Put back in oven on 375°F for 10-20 minutes to reach desired crispness.
Deep fry Ravioli, place on paper towel lined plate.
Toss with grated Romano.
Top ravioli with BBQ burnt ends.
Cocktails
Horse feather (To represent Kansas City Chiefs)
Bullet bourbon whiskey
Ginger beer
Angostura Bitters
Fresh squeezed Lemon
Fill glass with ice. Add Bourbon, fresh lemon, and bitters. Shake.Top with ginger beer. Cheers!
The Philly Flyer (To represent Philadelphia Eagles)
Blue coat Gin
Luxardo Maraschino Cherry Liqueur
Fresh squeezed Lemon
Creme de Cassis
Filll glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Strain into martini glass. Cheers!