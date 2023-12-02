Super Bowl Crossover | Olivia's prepares dishes, drinks with hometown vibes for each team

It's Super Bowl Sunday! The crew from Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to cook up dishes inspired by each team's hometown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the teams are playing, millions of snacks will be enjoyed across the country.

The crew from Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare some dishes inspired by each team's hometown.

You can check out the recipes below:

Philly Style Steak and Shrimp Sub

Served with pickles and fries

Sautéed Onions

Sautéed Peppers

Sliced Beef Tenderloin

Jumbo Shrimp

Garlic Butter

Provolone Cheese

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Oregano

Fire Roasted Red Pepper

Fresh Baked Sesame Sub Roll

Melted Cheese Sauce

1 cup Gruyère Cheese

1 cup Swiss Cheese

1 cup Cheddar Cheese

2 cups Heavy Cream

2 tbsp fresh Dill

2 tbsp Fire Roasted Red Pepper

In a heavy ceramic pan, warm the cream on medium heat. Then, add the cheese. Stir until melted. Then, fold in the dill and fire roasted red peppers.

Burnt Ends over Crispy Ravioli

3 lb Ribeye

Ribeye Rub:

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Fresh Rosemary- diced

Fresh Garlic

Butter - softened

Mix all ingredients, then rub over the ribeye.

Roast ribeye in the oven preheated to 375°F for approximately 25 minutes. Turn oven back to 225°F and roast for another 75 minutes or until internal temperature reads 120°F for Medium Rare.

Take out of oven, let rest for 10 minutes.

Cut into cubes.

Drizzle with BBQ sauce.

Put back in oven on 375°F for 10-20 minutes to reach desired crispness.

Deep fry Ravioli, place on paper towel lined plate.

Toss with grated Romano.

Top ravioli with BBQ burnt ends.

Cocktails

Horse feather (To represent Kansas City Chiefs)

Bullet bourbon whiskey

Ginger beer

Angostura Bitters

Fresh squeezed Lemon

Fill glass with ice. Add Bourbon, fresh lemon, and bitters. Shake.Top with ginger beer. Cheers!

The Philly Flyer (To represent Philadelphia Eagles)

Blue coat Gin

Luxardo Maraschino Cherry Liqueur

Fresh squeezed Lemon

Creme de Cassis