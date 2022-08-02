Super Bowl 56 prop bets: MVP, first touchdown scorer, first halftime show song and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Super Bowl 56 is less than a week away.

And as has become commonplace in recent years, prop bets for the big game are all the rage.

While the legalization of sports betting has yet to take effect in Ohio, many in the Buckeye State are still tracking some of the more unique wagers that can be made in this year's game. For entertainment purposes, let's take a look at some of my favorites, courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

(For the betting uninitiated, a bet with -110 odds requires a bettor to risk $110 for a $100 profit on a successful wager. Meanwile, $100 placed on a successful +100 bet would return a $100 profit)

Coin toss outcome: Tails (-105)

Every football fan should have a preference and it's important to stick with your gut. For me, tails never fails.

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer: Under 23.5 (-140)

Laying the juice on this kind of bet isn't ideal, but under 23.5 at -140 odds is too good to pass up. Under 23.5 buys you access to the Los Angeles Rams' top three receivers (Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson), their starting running back (Cam Akers), the Cincinnati Bengals' top receiver (Ja'Marr Chase), as well as both of the game's starting quarterbacks.

First touchdown scorer: Tee Higgins (+1200)

Chase leads the Bengals in targets, but Tee Higgins isn't far behind. In fact, Burrow only targeted Chase two more times in the red zone during the regular season, making Higgins at +1200 a viable value.

Cooper Kupp more receiving yards than Atlanta Hawks total points (-115)

Kupp averaged 114 yards per game in the regular season and has averaged 128 yards per game to this point in the postseason. The Hawks, conversely, average 111 points per game and are facing a Boston Celtics team that ranks third in the league in defensive rating.

Super Bowl MVP: Ja'Marr Chase (+1800)

Chase possesses the second-best odds for any Bengals player, but the gap between him and Burrow (+225) is sizable. While it makes sense that Burrow would have the best odds for any Cincinnati player, Chase is capable of posting the type of stat line that could earn him MVP honors. Tyler Boyd (+9000) might also be worth a taste.

Matthew Stafford longest completion: Over 38.5 (-125)

The Bengals' secondary is solid but not spectacular. It isn't hard to imagine Kupp, Beckham or Jefferson breaking free for a big gain.

LA Rams total sacks: Over 3.5 (+105)

Joe Burrow has taken four or more sacks in seven games this season, including nine in the Bengals' divisional-round win vs. the Titans. Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd will likely spend plenty of time in the Cincinnati backfield against the Bengals' shoddy offensive line.

Player to record first sack: Sam Hubbard (+700)

Sam Hubbard has been dominant this postseason and is coming off a two-sack performance in the AFC title game vs. the Chiefs. Yet his odds to record the first sack rank fifth behind three rams (Donald, Miller and Floyd) and teammate Trey Hendrickson.

First Eminem song performed (via Bovada): My Name Is (+375)

One of my finest Super Bowl prop bet moments was pegging "Jenny From the Block" to be J-Lo's first song at Super Bowl 54. Eminem's "My Name Is" trails "Lose Yourself" and "Any Other Song" on the odds list, despite being the perfect introduction for his set.