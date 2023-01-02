Small businesses getting into Super Bowl spirit with football-themed goods

Pennsylvania residents are ecstatic to see their Eagles in the Super Bowl, and small business owners are getting in on the hype with Birds-themed goods.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 1.

It seems as if all of Pennsylvania has one thought on their mind: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday, and small businesses in the area are getting residents hyped up with plenty of Eagles-themed merchandise.

From dog treats to bagels, check out the specialty items you can grab before kickoff (if you don't see your item on this list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Cumberland County

Ressler’s Bagels & Deli

This Mechanicsburg bagel shop is making special green-and-white marbled bagels to show their support for the Eagles. The specialty item will only be sold on Super Bowl Sunday, so the deli recommends pre-ordering bagels to make sure you get your fill. Orders are due by Feb. 10 and can be picked up at the shop at 5252 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg.

A dozen bagels will run $15, but they can be bought in any quantity. Ressler's will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 for customers to grab their specialty bagels.

Lancaster County

The Boys' Barking Bakery

Dogs can get in on the Super Bowl fun too with homemade treats from The Boys' Barking Bakery. The treats will be available all week leading up to the big game at two locations in Lancaster County at Root’s Country Market, 705 Graystone Rd #8835, Manheim, or two locations in York County. Root's is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

York County

The Boys' Barking Bakery

