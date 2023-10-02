Rihanna is pregnant. Fans had a lot to say after her Super Bowl halftime show

During the singer's performance, she was seen rubbing her baby bump which was peeking through her jumper.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rihanna is pregnant.

The singer's rep confirmed the news to Hollywood Reporter after rumors poured in Sunday night during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

The 9x Grammy award winner Rihanna performed at State Farm Stadium during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday. This marked Rihanna's first performance in 7 years, so naturally, all eyes were on her. This will be her second child with rapper, A$AP Rocky. Her first son was born last May.

Decorated in a crimson jumper with a glossy peekaboo bandeau top, the singer appeared to rub her baby bump while belting out hits on a floating platform. She belted out her first hit, 'B**** Better Have My Money' as she hovered in the air over the turf.

Shortly before the performance ended, the term 'pregnant' became a trending topic on Twitter, with many users speculating a subtle, yet fashionable pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

Twitter reacts to Rihanna's baby bump speculations

Is Rihanna pregnant? I saw her rub her belly, I swear!! #SuperBowl2023 pic.twitter.com/V7EpTTqZYA — Amy Oung (@amygotrice) February 13, 2023

Dancers wearing what looked like white puffer suits moved in sync on their own suspended platforms and several danced on a stage on the field. Fireworks went off outside the stadium throughout her set.

She and her dancers were lowered to stage and moved in sync as she sped through three other hits, “Where Have You Been,” "Cockiness," and “Only Girl,” singing “Want you to make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world.”

IS SHE PREGNANT AGAIN?!? WE GET ANOTHER CHILD OF RIHANNA?! #SuperBowlLVII — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA GIRL R U PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/2XZQnCXMea — izzy (@angeleyerry) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s pregnant and we’re never getting that album pic.twitter.com/UcL24qJIdE — Irene🍒tlou spoilers (@avatricism) February 13, 2023

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

