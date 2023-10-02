Philly Pretzel Factory prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

Snacks from the Philly Pretzel Factor are a staple at tailgates and watch parties alike.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — With the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, it's almost required to have snacks from the Philly Pretzel Factory at any watch party.

"Our stores right now are in pandemonium," Danny Coniglio, Pretzel Factory franchise business consultant, said.

From sweet to savory, they have much more than just pretzels.

Those watching the game can grab a cinnamon twist or mini cheesesteak bite to enjoy the Bowl with—or stick to the classic soft pretzel.

Stores suggest ordering ahead to make sure you get the Super Bowl menu you've been dreaming about.