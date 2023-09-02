Philly Pretzel Factory prepping for Super Bowl Sunday

Over 1,000 rivets and 1,500 pretzels will go out the door on Sunday at the Stroud Township location.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Hot and fresh out of the oven, soft pretzels at Philly Pretzel Factory are a Philadelphia staple.

The business has been busy prepping for orders ahead of the Super Bowl.

"We are organizing everything. Taking our orders, having our orders prepaid. Getting our dips together. Getting our twisting done and getting locked and loaded for the big game," Tammy Hess, the owner of the Broheadsville location at Kinsley's Shoprite.

Hess and the owner at the Stroud Township Philly Pretzel Factory work together on big orders; she says plenty will have the Philly favorite snack for the big game.

"It's such a Philly thing and such a fun thing. You can't go to a party without a pretzel tray, and if you don't see one there. You're pretty sad. You wanna know why someone didn't get a pretzel tray," said Hess.

New this year, Philly Pretzel Factory is the official pretzel of the Philadelphia Eagles, just in time for the Super Bowl.

"We're excited for them to go to the Super Bowl," Hess said. "Super Bowl is always an extra busy time for us, but more so now that the Eagles are here because everybody's a Philly fan."

Hess says both locations will be accepting orders up until game time.

"We are literally making your order and getting it together within 10 minutes of you showing up. Ten or 15 minutes because we don't want anyone to have a cold or a hard pretzel. Nobody wants it like that. So we want it to be hot and fresh when you pick it up. So be sure to be that you are accurate with your time and accurate to pick up," Hess said.

Philly Pretzel Factory offers a variety of pretzel trays, which employees say are the perfect treat to add to your Super Bowl Sunday spread.