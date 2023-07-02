Friendly Super Bowl wager could bring Pennsylvania delicacies to Missouri

The Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers of Commerce and Industry have entered into a friendly wager based on the results of the Super Bowl.

PHOENIX — The Birds aren't the only assets that might be flying back to Pennsylvania after the Super Bowl.

The Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers of Commerce and Industry have entered into a friendly wager based on the results of the big game. The stakes? Coveted regional delicacies.

The winning team will bring home bragging rights for their respective states, as well as snacks they might not usually get to enjoy.

If the Chiefs win, the Pennsylvania Chamber will treat the Missouri Chamber to Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Peeps marshmallow candies and Giorgi mushrooms.

If the Eagles win, the Missouri Chamber promised to deliver Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages and Cherry Mash candies.

Both Chambers have already taken up the mantle of any sports wager: trash-talking the opposition.

“I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck,” Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber, said. “One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship! We look forward to enjoying some Philadelphia treats!”

Mehan poked at a sore spot, reminding Eagles fans that the states already had a now-high-stakes trade: Kansas City's coach Andy Reid led the Eagles from 1999 to 2012 before defecting to the Chiefs. He was the winningest head coach in Eagles history, leading the Birds to win six NFC East titles.

Luke Bernstein, president and CEO of Pennsylvania's Chamber, isn't going to let that small detail rattle him.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Bernstein said. “The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season on both sides of the ball, with Jalen Hurts leading our air and ground game supported by the best offensive line in football and future Hall of Fame center – and our favorite Kelce brother— Jason Kelce, combined with our lock-down defense and exciting special teams. Philly has a top tier organization with great leadership top-to-bottom, and one of the passionate fan bases in sports. I have every confidence that the Eagles are bringing the Lombardi trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love. We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbeque!”

Even amid the face-off, the Chambers can't deny they have something in common.