Meet Baby Nut: Planters' spokesnut is back from the dead and cuter than ever before

Move over Baby Yoda. There's a new baby in town.

After killing off Mr. Peanut in a Super Bowl pregame ad, Planters has brought him back as the adorable "Baby Nut."

Mr. Peanut tragically passed away during a road trip with his friends Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile swerved off of a cliff. The brave nut sacrificed his life to save his two friends.

The Super Bowl commercial featured the funeral for Mr. Peanut. Well-wishers including Mr. Clean and the Kool-Aid man are all there to pay tribute as Snipes gives a moving eulogy. "I know he'd be happy that we're all together now," Snipes said."

It's when the Kool-Aid man weeps into a small mound of dirt in the ground that the commercial takes a weird turn. A plant magically sprouts from the mound, revealing the new spokesnut.

The baby peanut starts making dolphin noises before saying "Just kidding! I'm back," and asking for his monocle.