Locked on Hosts break down Super Bowl Matchup

Louie DiBiase and Ryan Tracy discuss the key matchups between Eagles and Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is only a few hours away between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Locked on crews have covered these squads extensively throughout the season and both give their key matchups and what to look for during the game.

For Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase, it's all about getting pressure on Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Eagles' defensive line racked up 70 sacks this year as one of the top groups in NFL history.

"Creating pressure with Haason Reddick who maybe the hottest player in football in the playoffs, and Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox, and Javon Hargrave..." DiBiase exclaimed. "This deep of a defensive line can force him to use his mobility on that ankle -- that could definitely be to their advantage."

For the Chiefs, the team's defense is also a big question.

Philadelphia has one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL. So, playing disciplined gap schemes will be of major importance. While its well known the Kansas City offense can score in bunches, but the health of the Chiefs receiving core will also be big.

"You have to challenge people as men to make sure they get in the gaps and take them over,' said Tracy. "Don’t let the sly blocking of a elite group of blockers, including Dickerson, get their advantage. Chris Jones is the best defensive tackle in the NFL and the others just need to step up."

As far as a prediction goes both sides are confident that their team will be the last one standing this season.

"It would be incredible if their first two rings in five years are against Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady," said DiBiase. "I think the Eagles are going to get it done on Sunday."

Tracy also expressed his confidence in the Chiefs.

"In the end, I think it's a punch-for-punch type of battle most of the way," said Tracy.