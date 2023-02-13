Fans in central Pa. heartbroken but hopeful for future after Eagles loss

From York to Harrisburg, the green runs deep in south central Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The excitement of yet another Pennsylvania team playing for a championship could not be contained to the City of Brotherly Love.

People across south central Pennsylvania celebrated the big day, including at a packed house at Mr. G's in Harrisburg.

"The party started at 2 p.m.," Mr. G's owner Georgio Giannaris said.

Eagles fans certainly lived up to their reputation.

"So much energy. So many happy people," Giannaris said. "This is the Eagles nest. We didn't expect anything less than that."

In York, the hungry and eager gathered for the big game at PeoplesBank Stadium for Sweet Mama's Super Bowl party.

Fans from the "bird gang" and the "red kingdom" showed up in support of their colors.

"Only thing that really matters today is green and white baby. Green and white," Cornerstone Baptist Church Pastor Mark Kearse said.

"I'm a Chiefs fan through and through, any state," York resident and Chiefs fan Jose Santiago said. "If I'm the only one there, I'm going to still support."

Even those without a dog in the fight watched the game, representing their favorite team.

"There's a lot of fans here," Sweet Mama's owner and York native Jennifer Heasley said. "Not just Eagles and Chiefs.

In the end, it was only heartbreak for Eagles and their fans, who have missed out on a third straight major sports title following the Phillies' loss to the Astros in the Word Series, and the Philadelphia Union's loss to Los Angeles FC.

Win or lose, the green runs deep in Pennsylvania.

"We tried so hard. We came so far. In the end it doesn't even matter," Eagles fan Saidip Jatta said. "It was a good season. Next year we are going to come back."