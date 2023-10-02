'Eagles nest' prepares for the big game

Filled with Eagles memorabilia, a fans' basement has been nicknamed the Eagles nest and it's where they watch every game.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — Meet Philadelphia Eagles super fan Jimmy Allen, originally from Philadelphia- Allen now calls Laurel Run in Luzerne County home.

Over the years he's transformed this room in his basement into what he calls the "Eagles nest".

"In 2017 I had a lot of this stuff in boxes in my old home and when we bought the house I saw the space and I thought okay I could do something with this and that was actually the first year they won the super bowl," said Allen.

"After work every night he was putting in the floor, doing the walls, reframing the mirrors putting in more mirrors, getting his collections polished up and ready to be put on display so I'm proud of him and the work he did on it," said Christina Allen, Jimmy's wife.

Every inch of space is decked out in Eagles' green complete with a variety of memorabilia collected over the years including footballs, jerseys, and his most prized collection of signed helmets.

"When there is a game, if we aren't at it, my husband is down here and I'll say come upstairs and lets watch it upstairs and he'll say no. He cant watch it in any other place other than the basement," said Allen.

The Allens' even have a bottle of champagne that's been sitting on the shelf from the last super bowl the eagles won in 2018 ready to pop in celebration of, hopefully, another eagles win this weekend.

Allen predicts a 31-17 score in favor of the birds.