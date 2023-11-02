Eagles fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

After sweeping through NFL playoffs, Eagles fans are hoping the magic will continue against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With kickoff to Super Bowl LVII less than 24 hours away, Eagles fans flocked to Mr. G’s Sports Grill in Harrisburg to get pumped up before the big game.

“I’m very excited, we’re going to bring home Lombardi Trophy number two," said Mike Blough, who attended the pep rally.

“When the Eagles started rolling and they were undefeated, you thought they had a chance," said Tony Achampon, another attendee of the rally. "Now that they’re here, they need to get it done.”

“Patrick Mahomes is my homie, but my Eagles are bad this year," said Carmella Jones, the president of Mr. G's Eagles fan club. "They’re taking prisoners and no names.”

This Super Bowl will reunite the Eagles against their former coach Andy Reid, who coached the team for 14 seasons before joining the Kansas City Chiefs. However, no love is lost among the Philly faithful.

“I have respect for Andy Reid, but I think Nick Sirianni is going to teach him a thing or two this week," said Blough.

“(Nick) Sirianni’s got this. Andy couldn’t get it done, but it’s now all on Sirianni,” said Sonja Morrison.

Fans say they look forward to celebrating when the Eagles hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in six years.